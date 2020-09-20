eBoost Trading 41.3% Lower Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $104,498.59 and approximately $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00432030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

