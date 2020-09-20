EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $94,089.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

