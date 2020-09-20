EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $116.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,880.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.02072941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00721846 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain [old] is blockchain.mn. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.