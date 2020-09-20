Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

