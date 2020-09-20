Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $106,111.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006666 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

