Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eisai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of ESALY opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Eisai has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

