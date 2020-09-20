Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.86 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Elastos has a total market cap of $32.14 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00017090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

