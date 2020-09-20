Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

