ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. ValuEngine cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENGGY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.