Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DAVA traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $59.52. 184,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

