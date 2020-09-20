Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $10.31 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00648337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034538 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $796.41 or 0.07315286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, DEx.top and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

