EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CYPXF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. EQ has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

About EQ

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

