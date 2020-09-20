Equal Trading 35.8% Lower This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Equal has a total market cap of $302,419.39 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00239843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.01406411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00217435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

