Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.17 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

