Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.