Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $371,026.46 and $20,060.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.03414976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,822,729 coins and its circulating supply is 173,793,316 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

