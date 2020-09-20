EURBASE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. EURBASE has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,464.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00008269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00093132 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00118060 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042356 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000411 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008427 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

