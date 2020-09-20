Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

