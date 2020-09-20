Everex Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $168,707.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.04396084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034262 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

