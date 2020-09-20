Everus (EVR) Price Tops $0.0401 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $10.39 and $51.55. Everus has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $2,108.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everus has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.04368225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00056107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034160 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,992 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

