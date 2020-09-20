EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.34). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,078. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.