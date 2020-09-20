EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report $356.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.90 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $218.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 1,814,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,078. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

