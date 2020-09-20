Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $35.07. 8,477,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,829. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

