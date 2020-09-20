Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report sales of $64.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the lowest is $63.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $70.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $259.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.10 million to $261.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.00 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $288.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exfo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exfo by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,526. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.27. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

