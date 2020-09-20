EXMR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001171 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000643 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

