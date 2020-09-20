Exosis Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a market capitalization of $31,993.44 and $1,464.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,905.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.03414564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.02072323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00432045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00843790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00521423 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 612,227 coins and its circulating supply is 447,227 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

