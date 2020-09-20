Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. 2,407,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,983. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

