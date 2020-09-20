F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.03. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 5,536,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

