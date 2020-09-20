Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $115,467.30 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $930,785.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $719.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

