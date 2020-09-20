FantasyGold (FGC) Price Up 6.1% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a market cap of $42,382.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.01405444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00219423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000703 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

