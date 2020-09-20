Fantom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.78 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01399773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00216468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,112,581,702 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.