Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3,323.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 291,918,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

