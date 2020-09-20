Financial Analysis: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MRC Global 0 3 6 0 2.67

MRC Global has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Given MRC Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45% MRC Global -8.86% 5.28% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MRC Global has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and MRC Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -15.38 MRC Global $3.66 billion 0.13 $39.00 million $0.49 12.18

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MRC Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MRC Global beats Alta Equipment Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges, including carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products comprising risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment consisting of high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.