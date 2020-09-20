First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $36.00.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.