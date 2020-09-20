First Quantum Minerals Limited Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.62.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

