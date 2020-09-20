First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.54.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

