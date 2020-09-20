First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CSFB upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.62.

FM opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

