Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.15.

FISV stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

