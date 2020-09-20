Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,476. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.