Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

