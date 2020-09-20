Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by CIBC from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.76 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

