Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fox Factory by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.