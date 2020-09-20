Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.95 ($97.58).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €72.46 ($85.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is €72.77 and its 200-day moving average is €71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.