FS Development Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

FS Development’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 21st. FS Development had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $105,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FSDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. FS Development has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Get FS Development alerts:

About FS Development

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.