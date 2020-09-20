FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR’s (FUPBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Commerzbank raised FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

About FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

