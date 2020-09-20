Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Funko has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

