FY2020 Earnings Forecast for UMB Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

UMB Financial stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

