FY2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FELE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

