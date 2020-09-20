FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $10.09 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,209,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 121,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $1,100,991.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,663,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085,612.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 380,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.