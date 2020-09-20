FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

WEN stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.